Advertisement

Local woman returns to Southern Tier after delivering supplies to Kentucky tornado victims

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local woman has returned to the Southern Tier after driving a moving truck filled with supplies to areas impacted by the recent tornado in Kentucky.

Gail O’Reilly partnered with the American Legion Post 80 to collect supplies and bring them to the American Legion Post 61 in Kentucky.

O’Reilly said it was really difficult to see the devastation caused by the tornado, but those impacted by the damage were grateful to receive the supplies. She said one veteran from Post 61 was amazed by all the supplies donated from people in the community.

“He just stopped and kept saying, ‘I can’t believe the generous people,’” she said. “He just kept saying that and I was a little worried about him. I thought he was going to fall or something, but he collected himself. He was just amazed.”

The American Legion Post 80 and O’Reilly are planning to start a disaster relief committee in 2022 to continue helping people in need.

Most Read

Demolition of Water Street Parking Garage begins
Sword-wielding suspect shot, killed by State Police in Herkimer County
Vestal Town Board Supervisor, John Schaffer, said the amount to be paid to Butler is an...
Vestal Town Board approves severance package worth over $229,000 for outgoing police chief
Fire crews say after they extinguished the fire, they saw there was very little left of the...
No survivors found after plane crashes in Calif. neighborhood
Binghamton High School entrance.
Group seeks to bring ‘Dads on Duty’ to Binghamton area, BHS encourages mentors to step forward

Latest News

A local woman has returned to the Southern Tier after driving a moving truck filled with...
Local woman returns from helping Kentucky tornado victims
Trooper Christopher Skinner 7th annual blood drive
A paper defining Kwanzaa at one of the activity station tables.
Activity stations, group reading teach children about Kwanzaa
Christmas Tree Recycle Spots
Christmas Tree Recycle Spots