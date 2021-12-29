Local woman returns to Southern Tier after delivering supplies to Kentucky tornado victims

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local woman has returned to the Southern Tier after driving a moving truck filled with supplies to areas impacted by the recent tornado in Kentucky.

Gail O’Reilly partnered with the American Legion Post 80 to collect supplies and bring them to the American Legion Post 61 in Kentucky.

O’Reilly said it was really difficult to see the devastation caused by the tornado, but those impacted by the damage were grateful to receive the supplies. She said one veteran from Post 61 was amazed by all the supplies donated from people in the community.

“He just stopped and kept saying, ‘I can’t believe the generous people,’” she said. “He just kept saying that and I was a little worried about him. I thought he was going to fall or something, but he collected himself. He was just amazed.”

The American Legion Post 80 and O’Reilly are planning to start a disaster relief committee in 2022 to continue helping people in need.