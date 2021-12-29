Man who lost legs in farming accident sees bill allowing blood to be carried on medical helicopters signed into law

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into a law that will allow medical helicopters to carry blood and transfuse products while patients are flown into hospitals.

The bill was signed by Governor Hochul on Dec. 22.

Advocate for the bill, Travis Flanagan, of Greene, N.Y., was joined by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Assemblyman Joe Angelino for an official announcement of the new law in Binghamton Wednesday.

Flanagan lost both of his legs in a farming accident in march 2021. A medical helicopter was flown in from Pennsylvania to take Flanagan to a Syracuse hospital. Because the helicopter was not from New York State, it was able to carry blood.

New York is the last state to allow medical helicopters to carry blood on board.

Flanagan said he didn’t think that the bill would actually be signed.

“It came down to the wire for the governor to sign it,” Flanagan told 12 News, “We thought long ago [Governor] Cuomo was going to sign it but that never happened.”

Assemblywoman Lupardo shared Flanagan’s surprise that the bill was not signed. She said she couldn’t believe that the state would be the last to allow medical helicopters to carry blood.

“How could this possibly be in New York State?” she said. “[A state] that prides itself on high-quality healthcare would allow something like this to go on for so long?”

Flanagan said he’s alive today thanks to the first responders who saved him. He also said he is thankful to the community for supporting the bill.

State and local leaders credited Flanagan sharing his tragic story as the reason for the bill’s passage.