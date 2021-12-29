Mild and rainy forecast ahead heading into 2022

Tonight: Cloudy and damp with areas of drizzle and fog. Low: 32-37

Thursday: 30% chance of a few showers or sprinkles. High: 35-40

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy and damp. Two words to describe today’s and tonight’s forecast. Some drizzle or fog is likely tonight with calm to near-calm winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE (WBNG)

Thursday still looks to bring a lot of dry time but we’re holding on to a 30% chance of a few occasional showers. A weak disturbance is expected to slide through the northeast and this may be enough to touch off some showers. There are no signs of an all-day rain so we expect long dry periods. Highs stay in the 30s to near 40.We head into 2022 with a few rain showers possible New Year’s Eve. A large and powerful low pressure should arrive for Saturday bringing unseasonably mild weather and rain. Highs climb into the to around 50. The chance of rain is nearing 100%. Uncertainty has crept into Sunday’s forecast.

Today’s long range guidance is holding the cold front off until late Sunday. This means we’re increasing the temperatures Sunday to the upper 40s, possibly near, or into the 50s, depending on how this system plays out. We’re keeping a chance of rain in the forecast, and as the cold front approaches, some snow and/or sleet could develop along and behind it. One thing remains steady; it will turn much colder overnight Sunday into Monday. Teens are likely. Monday will be cold with some lake snow possible. Temperatures rubber band upward again Tuesday and Wednesday into the upper 30s.

SUNDAY MAY BE VERY WARM, TOO (WBNG)