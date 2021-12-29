Report: There is a rise in children COVID-19 cases

(WBNG) -- More children are being hospitalized as COVID-19 cases rise.

That’s according to The New York Times. The publication reported there has been a 50% increase in child pediatric admissions around the states.

Expertsnow fear an even larger wave of pediatric hospitalizations within the next couple of weeks.

The New York Times also reported hospital leaders said kids who were hospitalized were either unvaccinated or under-vaccinated.

Johnson City Pediatrician Doctor Nasreen Battla told 12 News she believes there should be more safety precautions put into place to avoid rising children hospital rates.