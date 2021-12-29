Residential Binghamton University students now required to have COVID booster shot

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Students who live on Binghamton University’s campus will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot ahead of the Spring 2022 Semester.

In an online letter, the university said all residential students who are eligible to receive the booster shot will be required to have it before they move onto campus on Jan. 20, when move-ins begin or within 30 days of becoming eligible for the booster.

Students who already received a medical or religious exemption will continue to be exempt. They will need to be tested weekly for the virus, though.

The university said the move is in response to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

As of Dec. 29, B.U. is not mandating students who live off the campus to receive the booster, however, they are encouraging students to get it.

“Doing so will not only better protect the campus community but will ensure you remain ‘fully vaccinated’ if, as anticipated, the definition of full vaccination is extended to include boosters.,” the campus said.

On Dec. 23, B.U. announced it was delaying the start of the spring semester over Omicron concerns.

The semester will begin on Jan. 25 as opposed to Jan. 18, which was when the semester was initially set to start.

In that announcement, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger said the campus would send students back home or have them placed in isolation if they tested positive for COVID on move-in day.