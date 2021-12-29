Ring in the New Year with a ball drop and fireworks show

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Residents of the Southern Tier can welcome 2022 with a ball drop and fireworks show.

Countdown to the ball drop and fireworks at midnight outside Social on State located at 201 State St. in downtown Binghamton. Co-Owner of Social on State Jay Pisculli said they’ve done this ball drop since December 2015, and are happy to bring it back after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“The first time we did this was December of 2015 so this will be the sixth year, and the fifth ball drop that we’ve done,” Pisculli said.

Co-owner of Social on State Mark Yonaty said they have already started preparations for Friday’s ball drop.

“We’ve actually started preparing for it, they’ve taken the machine we use to service it and get things ready with the hoist and things of that nature and then we eventually bring the ball down on State Street earlier in the afternoon Friday and we start to work on things and prepare,” Yonaty said. “The ball is usually up in the air by 5 or 6 o’clock in the evening for people to come down and take pictures.”

Pisculli said the event will take place outdoors amid COVID-19 safety concerns.

Entry is free to the street for the ball drop and fireworks show.

“I think it’s nice to get people back out together and there’s certainly a level of concern we want people to come out and obviously practice their social distancing to keep themselves feeling comfortable,” Yonaty said. “I think that people are ready to get out and to have a good time and this allows you to do that with safety kept in mind.”

Find more on this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration here.