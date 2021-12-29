Advertisement

Ring in the New Year with a ball drop and fireworks show

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Residents of the Southern Tier can welcome 2022 with a ball drop and fireworks show.

Countdown to the ball drop and fireworks at midnight outside Social on State located at 201 State St. in downtown Binghamton. Co-Owner of Social on State Jay Pisculli said they’ve done this ball drop since December 2015, and are happy to bring it back after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“The first time we did this was December of 2015 so this will be the sixth year, and the fifth ball drop that we’ve done,” Pisculli said.

Co-owner of Social on State Mark Yonaty said they have already started preparations for Friday’s ball drop.

“We’ve actually started preparing for it, they’ve taken the machine we use to service it and get things ready with the hoist and things of that nature and then we eventually bring the ball down on State Street earlier in the afternoon Friday and we start to work on things and prepare,” Yonaty said. “The ball is usually up in the air by 5 or 6 o’clock in the evening for people to come down and take pictures.”

Pisculli said the event will take place outdoors amid COVID-19 safety concerns.

Entry is free to the street for the ball drop and fireworks show.

“I think it’s nice to get people back out together and there’s certainly a level of concern we want people to come out and obviously practice their social distancing to keep themselves feeling comfortable,” Yonaty said. “I think that people are ready to get out and to have a good time and this allows you to do that with safety kept in mind.”

Find more on this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration here.

Most Read

Vestal Town Board Supervisor, John Schaffer, said the amount to be paid to Butler is an...
Vestal Town Board approves severance package worth over $229,000 for outgoing police chief
Fire crews say after they extinguished the fire, they saw there was very little left of the...
No survivors found after plane crashes in Calif. neighborhood
Demolition of Water Street Parking Garage begins
Broome County reports increase in overdoses
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt

Latest News

Financial Tip: 2022 economic outlook
Financial Tip: 2022 economic outlook
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Southerntiersmen Chorus awarded $2,000 grant
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: What to do after a car accident continued
Phelps Mansion Museum: Christmas Candlelight Tours
Light up the season: Phelps Mansion Museum hosts Christmas Candlelight Tours