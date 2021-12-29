Advertisement

State impaired driving enforcement period to go through 1st of New Year

Drunk Driving
By Matthew Benninger
Dec. 29, 2021
(WBNG) -- The New York State Impaired Enforcement Driving Campaign remains in effect through Jan. 1, 2022.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the campaign, which is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative in mid-December to deter drivers from hitting the roads impaired during the holidays.

Part of the campaign has increased patrols targeting impaired drivers during the season. It officially began on Dec. 17.

“The holiday season is when friends and family come together to celebrate, and we are committed to making road travel as safe as possible during this time,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “As you travel throughout the holiday season, do the right thing and plan ahead for a safe ride home, it only takes one mistake for someone to get hurt.”

In 2020, the state reported more than 70,000 vehicle and traffic law violations tickets were issued and more than 2,000 arrests were made for DWIs.

