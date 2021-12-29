Advertisement

Trooper Christopher Skinner 7th annual blood drive

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Dec. 28, 2021
KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The annual blood drive is held to celebrate the life of Trooper Skinner who was killed in the line of duty in 2014.

This marks the seventh year of this blood drive, but this year the need for blood donation is greatly needed due to a blood shortage.

“Its actually slowed down a bit. We’re seeing historically low blood inventory more than we’ve seen in over a decade,” said Nancy Brady.

Organizers are encouraging residents to donate in order to help patients that are currently in the hospital.

Brady also explained how donations can help save several lives and that blood cannot be manufactured and that it has a shelf life.

All CDC regulations were followed in order to ensure the safety of volunteers and donors.

At the blood drive event, snacks and shirts were also given out to attendees.

