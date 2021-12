THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. A few early snow showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-T” snow, 40% High 44 (38-46) Wind L&V

Storm Track 12 (wbng)

A cold front moving in from the west, and a front stalled to our south will give us showers today. There could be some early snow showers. Showers continue tonight and into Friday.