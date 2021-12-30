Advertisement

Broome County reports 416 new virus cases, most since pandemic began

COVID
COVID(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department reported 416 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, making it the highest number of new cases reported by the county as of Dec. 29, 2021.

According to Broome County officials, that is the number of positive cases collected over the course of three days.

For more information about COVID-19 statistics in Broome County, follow this link.

Broome County Executive Garnar will have a news conference at 1:15 p.m. Thursday regarding COVID-19. 12 News will have the latest from that news conference in its 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

12 News is also developing a list of where you can receive a COVID-19 test. That list will be added to the website soon.

