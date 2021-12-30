Broome County reports 416 new virus cases, most since pandemic began

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department reported 416 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, making it the highest number of new cases reported by the county as of Dec. 29, 2021.

According to Broome County officials, that is the number of positive cases collected over the course of three days.

Broome County Executive Garnar will have a news conference at 1:15 p.m. Thursday regarding COVID-19.

