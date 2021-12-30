Broome EMS to distribute 87,000 masks throughout county

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Office of Emergency Services will hand out 87,000 KN90 masks to the community.

Beginning next week, masks will be made available at libraries, senior centers, shelters, the Greater Binghamton Regional Transportation Center, the Department of Social Services and the Career and Community Services Center.

Broome County Office of Emergency Services has received 87,000 KN90 masks from New York State and has been distributing... Posted by Broome County Office of Emergency Services on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The EMS office said you can also contact the Council of Churches, United Way and the Chamber of Commerce to find out what is the closest distribution center near you.

There will be a limit of one mask per household member.

The masks are from New York State.