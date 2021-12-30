Advertisement

Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test

COVID test(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Amid a surge of COVID-19 infections throughout New York State and in our area, you may be wondering where you can get tested for the virus.

Posted below are where you can get tested for COVID-19 in the area:

State Testing Sites:

  • Former Davis College at 400 Riverside Dr., Johnson City
    • Testing is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • American Legion Post at 86 West Main St. Milford, N.Y.
    • Testing is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
  • 1108 North Franklin St., Watkins Glen, N.Y.
    • Open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Health Departments:

Pharmacies:

