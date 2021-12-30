Advertisement

Mild weather hangs on but some changes are coming

By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Tonight: Cloudy and damp with areas of drizzle and fog. Low: 36-41

NEW YEARS EVE: Cloudy and mild. 20% chance of a couple spotty showers. Lots of dry time expected. Wide range in temperatures possible from south to north. High: 44-52

Forecast Discussion:

Another cloudy, drizzly, damp evening and night is on the way. Light to calm winds allow for fog and low clouds to persist. Lows range in the mid 30s to near 40.

SHOWERS LINGER
We head into 2022 with a few rain showers possible New Year’s Eve. The chance of some occasional, spotty showers is around 20%. We anticipate long dry periods through the day.

A large and powerful low pressure should arrive for Saturday bringing unseasonably mild weather and rain. Highs climb to around 50. The chance of rain is 90%. The day starts with a 30% chance of rain, but precipitation probability increases through the day to around 90% later. Uncertainty STILL remains in Sunday’s forecast.

SOGGY SATURDAY AFTERNOON
We’ve been tracking the timing of a cold front for Sunday and today’s guidance brings the strong cold front in sooner in the day. This keeps temperatures limited to the low 40s. We’re still keeping a chance of rain in the forecast, and as the cold front approaches, some snow showers could develop. Know there may still be additional changes to the forecast for Sunday as we are struggling to nail this cold front down. One thing remains steady and certain; it will turn much colder overnight Sunday into Monday. Teens are likely Monday morning.

RAIN AND SNOW POSSIBLE SUNDAY
WINTER COLD COMING
Monday will be cold with some lake snow possible. Temperatures rubber band upward again Tuesday and Wednesday into the mid and upper 30s. There continues to be a lack of any sustained cold weather. December 2021 could very well end up in the top 5 of the warmest December’s on record for Binghamton. Records go back 70 years.

