Advertisement

Oneonta Police seek suspects involved in NBT Bank robbery

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Oneonta Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying the suspect of an NBT Bank robbery that occurred Wednesday.

In a news release, Oneonta Police said they believe the suspect was aided by another person that drove him to the scene on a small, four-door sedan that’s possibly red with blue and gold New York State license plates. They said the vehicle was parked in the municipal parking lot at Wall and Dietz streets waiting for the suspect as he committed the robbery.

Authorities ask for anyone with surveillance cameras in the Main Street area that could have video of traffic on the street from 10:40 to 11:10 a.m. is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Detective Division.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact detectives at 607-432-1111.

Most Read

Fire at 116 Franklin Avenue Extension in the Town of Fenton
Building deemed a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire, Town of Fenton
Residential Binghamton University students now required to have COVID booster shot
NYE ball drop & fireworks
Ring in the New Year with a ball drop and fireworks show
From left to right: Account Executive at Air Methods Steve Scully-Beaman, Travis Flanagan, Farm...
Man who lost legs in farming accident sees bill allowing blood to be carried on medical helicopters signed into law
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Latest News

Broome County EMS Mask Distribution
Broome County EMS Mask Distribution
Here's where you can get tested
Here's where you can get tested
Broome County COVID cases -- Dec. 30
Broome County COVID cases -- Dec. 30
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Masks distribution
Broome EMS to distribute 87,000 masks throughout county