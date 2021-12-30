Oneonta Police seek suspects involved in NBT Bank robbery

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Oneonta Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying the suspect of an NBT Bank robbery that occurred Wednesday.

In a news release, Oneonta Police said they believe the suspect was aided by another person that drove him to the scene on a small, four-door sedan that’s possibly red with blue and gold New York State license plates. They said the vehicle was parked in the municipal parking lot at Wall and Dietz streets waiting for the suspect as he committed the robbery.

Authorities ask for anyone with surveillance cameras in the Main Street area that could have video of traffic on the street from 10:40 to 11:10 a.m. is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Detective Division.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact detectives at 607-432-1111.