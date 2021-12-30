Advertisement

Building deemed a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire, Town of Fenton

Fire at 116 Franklin Avenue Extension in the Town of Fenton
Fire at 116 Franklin Avenue Extension in the Town of Fenton(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- According to the Hillcrest Fire Department, when they arrived the back half of the structure was fully engulfed.

They said it is a total loss and there are no injuries. The excavator arrived around 5:30 a.m. to demolish the structure.

-----

(WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatch, over a dozen agencies responded to a fire in the Town of Fenton early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say agencies responded to 116 Franklin Ave Extension in the Town of Fenton around 1:40 a.m.

A 12 News crew on the scene says as of 6:15 a.m. there are visible flames and smoke. They say an excavator is working to knock down the flames and part of the structure. Hillcrest and Five Mile Point fire departments are still at the scene.

Dispatch said firefighters from Hillcrest, Port Dickinson, Port Crane, Five Mile Point, Windsor, West Windsor, Chenango Bridge, Town of Chenango and Sanataria Springs responded. In addition, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, New York State Police, Broome County Sherrif’s Office and Broome County Ambulance were on scene.

There are no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.

Most Read

Residential Binghamton University students now required to have COVID booster shot
NYE ball drop & fireworks
Ring in the New Year with a ball drop and fireworks show
The No Surprises Act protects patients when they receive treatment from doctors and hospitals...
Americans can expect fewer surprise medical bills come January
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
From left to right: Account Executive at Air Methods Steve Scully-Beaman, Travis Flanagan, Farm...
Man who lost legs in farming accident sees bill allowing blood to be carried on medical helicopters signed into law

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Black Bears win second-straight with 7-5 victory over Danbury
Sign at the Stone Quarry acquired by Chenango Greenway Conservancy
Chenango Greenway Conservancy acquires Old Stone Quarry
From left to right: Account Executive at Air Methods Steve Scully-Beaman, Travis Flanagan, Farm...
Man who lost legs in farming accident sees bill allowing blood to be carried on medical helicopters signed into law