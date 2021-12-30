Building deemed a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire, Town of Fenton

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- According to the Hillcrest Fire Department, when they arrived the back half of the structure was fully engulfed.

They said it is a total loss and there are no injuries. The excavator arrived around 5:30 a.m. to demolish the structure.

-----

(WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatch, over a dozen agencies responded to a fire in the Town of Fenton early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say agencies responded to 116 Franklin Ave Extension in the Town of Fenton around 1:40 a.m.

A 12 News crew on the scene says as of 6:15 a.m. there are visible flames and smoke. They say an excavator is working to knock down the flames and part of the structure. Hillcrest and Five Mile Point fire departments are still at the scene.

Dispatch said firefighters from Hillcrest, Port Dickinson, Port Crane, Five Mile Point, Windsor, West Windsor, Chenango Bridge, Town of Chenango and Sanataria Springs responded. In addition, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, New York State Police, Broome County Sherrif’s Office and Broome County Ambulance were on scene.

There are no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.