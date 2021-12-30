Schimmerling Injury Law to pause Safe Ride for this New Year’s Eve

(WBNG) -- Partygoers who planned on using Schimmerling Injury Law’s New Year’s Eve ride service for a safe ride home Friday night and early Saturday morning will need to find a different way to get home.

Schimmerling Injury Law said it is pausing its Safe Ride service this year due to rising cases of COVID-19.

The law firm said it will make a contribution to a non-profit organization that works with public safety in lieu of the ride service.