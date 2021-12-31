Big changes coming this weekend

Tonight: Cloudy. 60% chance of scattered showers, especially toward morning. Low: 38-45

NEW YEARS DAY: Unseasonably warm. 30% chance of showers through mid afternoon. Rain chance increases to 80% late. Rain: 0.10-0.20″. High: 48-54

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers should develop overnight tonight toward morning. Lows stay above the average daytime high; in the upper 30s to mid 40s. The chance of some showers is 60%.

COUPLE DOWNPOURS POSSIBLE (WBNG)

There is some uncertainty in the arrival of rain Saturday. We’re electing to keep the chance of rain around 30-40% into the mid afternoon. We feel more confident that the widespread rain arrives later in the evening and overnight. The chance of rain increases to 90% late. Rainfall ranges from 0.10-0.33″, for TOTAL rain 0.25-0.50″. There will be no flooding issues from rainfall.

DRY PERIODS THROUGH MIDDAY (WBNG)

WIDESPREAD RAIN EXPECTED (WBNG)

40S EARLY IN THE DAY (WBNG)

25 PLUS DEGREES ABOVE AVERAGE (WBNG)

We’ve been tracking the timing of a cold front for Sunday all week long and details are becoming clearer. Early day highs are expected near and southeast of Binghamton in the 40-45 range, but W/NW of Binghamton highs will likely only be in the mid and upper 30s because the cold front is expected to be draped through the area early in the day preventing the warm air from getting that way. We’re still keeping a chance of rain/snow showers in the forecast although we do expect dry periods. Temperatures drop through the day into the teens overnight.

STRONG COLD FRONT VISITS (WBNG)

Monday will be cold with some lake flurries possible. Highs stay in the upper teens to low 20s. Temperatures rubber band upward again Tuesday and Wednesday into the upper 30s. There continues to be a lack of any sustained cold weather. December 2021 will likely end up in the top 5 of the warmest December’s on record for Binghamton. Records go back 70 years.

Late next week, Thursday or Friday, we’re monitoring the potential of a storm moving into the Northeast/Great Lakes. This may bring some rain, snow or even a wintry mix.