Broome County sees an increase in overdoses over the past week, experts weigh in on resources

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Drug overdoses are a nationwide issue. At the local level, the Broome County Health Department said overdoses have been up over the past week in Broome County.

The Broome County Health Department’s Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator, Marissa Knapp, disclosed to 12 News that seven fatal overdoses were recorded this December.

“Speaking on a level both locally, statewide, and nationally, overdoses in general are increasing,” said Knapp. “We really feel strongly this has a lot to do with the Covid-19 pandemic, but also just around the holidays it can be a difficult time for someone.”

Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC) Clinician Amanda Lewis says this disease doesn’t discriminate. An overdose can happen as a result of any recreational use or to those with a daily habit.

To lower fatal overdoses all year, local resources are available at places like ACBC. The Binghamton office can provide Narcan and fentanyl testing strips, for example.

“Narcan is the drug that’s used to reverse an overdose from a opioid,” said Knapp. “We’re seeing opioids being found in other substances besides traditional opioids like heroin. So this would include meth, cocaine, and even counterfeit pills.”

Knapp said any pharmacy in Broome County has a standing order for Narcan, but she recommended residents to call the place first.

When it comes to the testing strips, Lewis said they can detect a small amount.

“Reach out. We can come to you, you can come here,” said Lewis from ACBC. “There’s a lot of services here in Broome County that can assist people with substance use disorders. You’re not alone.”