Advertisement

Chenango County to distribute masks to others in response to the pandemic

Town of Preston Highway Vehicle, Preston is set to receive 200-1,000 masks through Chenango...
Town of Preston Highway Vehicle, Preston is set to receive 200-1,000 masks through Chenango County, and effort through New York State.(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON (WBNG) -- In Chenango County, the Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services has been tasked with the distribution of KN-95 masks from the state. Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith says they will go to places, such as the YMCA, county offices, non-profit organizations, schools, and smaller municipalities.

Preston was one of the smaller towns set to receive the masks.

Supervisor Zachary Meseck says they are still expecting the anticipated 200 to 1,000 masks.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve got an aging population all throughout Chenango County, but I think that it’s important that we get these masks out there to try and keep these people as safe as possible. You know I’ve already got people reaching out that are interested in getting them at this point and now we’re just waiting for them to arrive,” said Meseck.

He says once they receive the masks, he will distribute them as soon as possible.

This effort by New York State and the counties comes as COVID-19 cases rise in the region. Broome County put forth a similar effort as well.

Most Read

Fire at 116 Franklin Avenue Extension in the Town of Fenton
Building deemed a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire, Town of Fenton
Residential Binghamton University students now required to have COVID booster shot
COVID
Broome County reports 416 new virus cases, most since pandemic began
NYE ball drop & fireworks
Ring in the New Year with a ball drop and fireworks show
From left to right: Account Executive at Air Methods Steve Scully-Beaman, Travis Flanagan, Farm...
Man who lost legs in farming accident sees bill allowing blood to be carried on medical helicopters signed into law

Latest News

Amanda Lewis with ACBC demonstrates how to properly use a fentanyl testing strip.
Broome County sees an increase in overdoses over the past week, experts weigh in on resources
overdoses on the rise in broome county 11pm pkg
overdoses on the rise in broome county 11pm pkg
Broome County EMS Mask Distribution
Broome County EMS Mask Distribution
Here's where you can get tested
Here's where you can get tested