Chenango County to distribute masks to others in response to the pandemic

PRESTON (WBNG) -- In Chenango County, the Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services has been tasked with the distribution of KN-95 masks from the state. Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith says they will go to places, such as the YMCA, county offices, non-profit organizations, schools, and smaller municipalities.

Preston was one of the smaller towns set to receive the masks.

Supervisor Zachary Meseck says they are still expecting the anticipated 200 to 1,000 masks.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve got an aging population all throughout Chenango County, but I think that it’s important that we get these masks out there to try and keep these people as safe as possible. You know I’ve already got people reaching out that are interested in getting them at this point and now we’re just waiting for them to arrive,” said Meseck.

He says once they receive the masks, he will distribute them as soon as possible.

This effort by New York State and the counties comes as COVID-19 cases rise in the region. Broome County put forth a similar effort as well.