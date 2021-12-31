Chenango Greenway Conservancy to offer ‘First Hike’ in 2022

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Do you have a New Year’s resolution to become more adventurous? Or maybe you are an avid hiker looking for your next trail...or possibly you just want to find something to do on New Year’s day?

The Chenango Greenway Conservancy has teamed up with the Bullthistle Hiking Club to offer the ‘First Hike’ of the year. This tradition has been longstanding in the community; however, organizer Rob Baker said this is his first year hosting the event.

For those who might be concerned about the difficulty of the hike, Baker said they are welcoming people of all abilities to join them. He said it’s for this exact reason that he returned to the area.

“Chenango County has a lot of beauty; I was gone for 25 years in the Marine Corps and I came back here because of the rolling hills and the beautiful terrain and our environment that we have,” Baker said. “So the trails in and around Norwich, there are probably 20 miles of trails up and down the river and over at the stone quarry they’re all fabulous and they all offer a little bit of different things like the view of the river, mother nature.”

The ‘First Hike’ will take place in Norwich at Greenway Park. Organizers are asking that you meet at 10:00 AM with a 10:05 AM departure. For more information you can visit their Facebook Page here.