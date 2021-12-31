Advertisement

City of Binghamton offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of Recreation Park arsonist

Taken early on June 1, 2020, this photo shows the blazing arson of the OurSpace playground at...
Taken early on June 1, 2020, this photo shows the blazing arson of the OurSpace playground at Rec Park in Binghamton.(WBNG)
By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On the last day of his tenure in office, Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced the city is upping the stakes in its hunt for the perpetrator of one of the city’s most infamous crimes in recent memory.

In a release, David said the city is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the 2020 arson of the OurSpace playground in Recreation Park.

The playground was set on fire in the early hours of June 1, 2020; as a result of the fire, the playground was completely rebuilt, with community help.

“I’ve always believed there are people in our community who have information about who committed the heinous act of arson at a beloved community treasure,” David said in the statement.

The outgoing mayor, term-limited after eight years in office, added he had hoped to find those responsible before he left office.

In the more than 18 months since the fire, no suspects or people of interest have been named, much less arrested in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.

Most Read

Fire at 116 Franklin Avenue Extension in the Town of Fenton
Building deemed a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire, Town of Fenton
COVID
Broome County reports 416 new virus cases, most since pandemic began
Oneonta Police seek suspects involved in NBT Bank robbery
Drunk Driving
Schimmerling Injury Law to pause Safe Ride for this New Year’s Eve
Masks distribution
Broome EMS to distribute 87,000 masks throughout county

Latest News

Caption
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announces Winter Surge Plan 2.0
The Festival of Lights hosts New Year's Eve fireworks show.
Festival of Lights ends the year with fireworks show
Amanda Lewis with ACBC demonstrates how to properly use a fentanyl testing strip.
Broome County sees an increase in overdoses over the past week, experts weigh in on resources
overdoses on the rise in broome county 11pm pkg
overdoses on the rise in broome county 11pm pkg