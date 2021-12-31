City of Binghamton offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of Recreation Park arsonist

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On the last day of his tenure in office, Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced the city is upping the stakes in its hunt for the perpetrator of one of the city’s most infamous crimes in recent memory.

In a release, David said the city is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the 2020 arson of the OurSpace playground in Recreation Park.

The playground was set on fire in the early hours of June 1, 2020; as a result of the fire, the playground was completely rebuilt, with community help.

“I’ve always believed there are people in our community who have information about who committed the heinous act of arson at a beloved community treasure,” David said in the statement.

The outgoing mayor, term-limited after eight years in office, added he had hoped to find those responsible before he left office.

In the more than 18 months since the fire, no suspects or people of interest have been named, much less arrested in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.