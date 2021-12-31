The Discovery Centers NYE kids extravaganza

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- As the world gets ready to watch the ball drop, The Discovery Center gave kids their own special New Year’s Eve celebration.

Kids had the chance to experience the way Russia, Argentina, and Australia bring in the new year.

The Discovery Center told 12 news how it’s important to teach kids about different cultures so there’s a greater understanding of similarities and differences.

The children also got to experience their own ball drop where every hour balloons filled with confetti would drop from the ceiling.

Each country had different stations where arts and craft were available and they also had the chance to play with Russian dolls.