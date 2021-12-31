Advertisement

Festival of Lights ends the year with fireworks show

The Festival of Lights hosts New Year's Eve fireworks show.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Are you looking for a fun way to end the year? The Broome County Festival of Lights may have the event for you.

Broome County Festival of Lights is hosting a fireworks show created by Delta Engineers, Architects, and Surveyors.

Let’s head into the New Year with a bang with another amazing fireworks show brought to you by Delta Engineers,...

Posted by Broome County Festival of Lights on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The show will start around 7 p.m. at Otsiningo Park on Friday and admission is $15 per car.

This will be the last weekend of the Festival of Lights. It will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

