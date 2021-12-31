Festival of Lights ends the year with fireworks show

(WBNG) -- Are you looking for a fun way to end the year? The Broome County Festival of Lights may have the event for you.

Broome County Festival of Lights is hosting a fireworks show created by Delta Engineers, Architects, and Surveyors.

Let’s head into the New Year with a bang with another amazing fireworks show brought to you by Delta Engineers,... Posted by Broome County Festival of Lights on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The show will start around 7 p.m. at Otsiningo Park on Friday and admission is $15 per car.

This will be the last weekend of the Festival of Lights. It will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.