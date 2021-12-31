Festival of Lights ends the year with fireworks show
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Are you looking for a fun way to end the year? The Broome County Festival of Lights may have the event for you.
Broome County Festival of Lights is hosting a fireworks show created by Delta Engineers, Architects, and Surveyors.
The show will start around 7 p.m. at Otsiningo Park on Friday and admission is $15 per car.
This will be the last weekend of the Festival of Lights. It will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.