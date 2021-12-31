Incoming Mayor Doliver plans to ‘get started right away’ in Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- For some municipalities in the Southern Tier, it is a tradition to swear in a new mayor on the last day of the year; for the City of Norwich, this was the plan for Friday, December 31.

However, due to concerns over COVID-19, organizers decided to cancel the event. However, incoming Mayor Brian Doliver was still available to offer his remarks on his vision for the future of the city.

He discussed with WBNG his plans for the city’s infrastructure as well as supporting the small businesses that exist within its limits. He talked about how to help those businesses with recovery from the pandemic as well.

Doliver said something he holds pride in, is the city’s recent award of New York State funding to help revitalize Norwich’s downtown district. “We were really blessed into getting the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) and that was very big for us so we’re really excited about that it’s a game changer for us so we’ll be able to do so many things with $10M we’re very excited about that,” he said.

Doliver says he is thankful to former mayor Shawn Sastri for his help and support during the transition process.