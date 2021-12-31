NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announces Winter Surge Plan 2.0

(WBNG) -- As cases continue to rise across the state, the governor has unveiled a five-part plan to help New Yorkers stay safe this winter.

The five parts of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan are keeping students in school, doubling down on masks and testing, preventing severe illness and death, increasing access to vaccines and boosters, and working together with local leaders.

“As we head into the holiday weekend, New York State is mobilizing every resource at our disposal to fight the winter surge and keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said. “We can get through this surge through targeted actions, partnerships with local leaders, and by taking common sense steps to keep us all safe: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask indoors.”

To keep schools open, the governor’s office said the state is distributing roughly 12 million masks to school districts over the next couple weeks; additionally, boosters will be required for all students in the SUNY and CUNY systems, and new guidance is being shaped to allow students to return to the classroom sooner.

In addition to deploying state and federal resources across the state, Hochul emphasized the most important steps people can take will be to continue wearing a mask, and getting vaccinated/the booster shot.

New York’s public mask mandate will also be extended through the end of January; according to the latest data provided by the state, unvaccinated individuals are currently 15x more likely to contract the coronavirus.