Southern Tier summer camp offers safe place for teens on New Year’s Eve

SMITHVILLE FLATS (WBNG) -- It’s not summertime, although recent weather patterns may make it feel as though it is. However, one summer camp in Chenango County is using its property and resources to help give teens from across the Southern Tier a safe place to go on New Year’s Eve.

Camp Bayouca in Smithville Flats is typically used as a summer camp during the warmer months, but for the transitioning of the years, it will be used to host kids from middle school to high school for a night of games, food and fun.

The students are being transported from churches around the area; one church in particular that is participating in this year’s event is the First Baptist Church in Afton. Pastor of Youth and Music, Ryan Gardener, said this event is a great way for both parents and students to have peace of mind while being able to celebrate the holiday.

“Typically outside of our regular meetings on Sunday mornings and Fridays at 6 where we have an opportunity to hang out with teenagers it’s nice to partner with another organization in the area, Camp Bayouca, to get a bunch of teens in the area together to just enjoy company together with one another so we definitely relish the opportunity,” Gardener said.

Gardener said parents will drop their children off during the evening on NYE, and pick them up on New Year’s Day. The cost for those signed up was $20