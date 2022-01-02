Two Broome County Communities usher in New Mayor’s at Ceremonies

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton and Johnson City held two swearing in ceremonies on Saturday to welcome Mayor Jared Kraham and Mayor Marty Meaney as the new leaders of their communities.

Kraham served as Binghamton’s deputy mayor since 2014. At 30-years-old, he will serve as the youngest mayor in Binghamton’s 154 year history. He said under his administration, the city will continue to be a leader in infrastructure upgrades across upstate New York.

“We must focus on building back Binghamton’s neighborhoods and neighborhood business districts -- creating livable and walk-able communities outside of downtown,” said Kraham. “Binghamton’s neighborhoods are the backbone of our entire community. We need to invest in them accordingly.”

Mayor Marty Meaney said exciting things are happening in the Village of Johnson City. He said he is looking forward to working with the people on the board, who he describes as being the backbone of the village.

“I’m excited to get to work with all these people on more of a full time basis,” Meaney said. “We’re going to see a lot of positive things moving forward, and we look forward to the future.” Trustees John Walker, Clark Giblin and Adam Brown were also sworn in alongside Meaney.