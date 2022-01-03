Advertisement

2 charged in multiple town burglary investigations in Delaware County

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two suspects following a string of burglaries across multiple towns.

According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said between July and August 2021 it investigated burglaries in the towns of Masonville, Tompkins, Franklin and Hamden, N.Y. The burglaries occurred between June and August 2021.

On Aug. 17, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Randy Hawkins, 40, and George Klinger, 38, both of Morris, N.Y. in connection to a burglary that happened in Hamden. They were charged with one count each of burglary in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree and criminal mischief.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed at a residence shared by Hawkins and Klinger and evidence determined the two were involved in other burglaries.

On Dec. 30, Hawkins and Klinger were arrested and charged with 15 counts of burglary in the third degree in connection with separate burglaries the two committed in the Towns of Masonville, Tompkins, Franklin and Hamden.

The New York State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

