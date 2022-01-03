Binghamton High School students return to campus after being sent home to address ‘behavorial issues’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School students returned to in-person classes Monday after being sent home for two weeks to address behavioral issues on the campus.

Students underwent remote instruction Dec. 15 after a fire was intentionally set in a bathroom and a fight broke out shortly afterward.

Students will now wear an ID badge that will have to be worn at all times, according to a letter from the principal that was sent home to parents.

That letter also stated that the school will install scanning equipment that detects weapons in an effort to keep students and staff safe. Bag checks will be performed until the installation of those devices are complete.