Binghamton middle schools turn to remote instruction after shortage of bus drivers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Students at Binghamton East and West middle schools are learning remotely Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the district, a bus-driver shortage, due to COVID-19, prompted the schools to hold remote instruction.

They said the district is not sure if the shortage will impact where students are learning for the rest of the week but told 12 News they could have more information about the shortage later.

