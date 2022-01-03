Advertisement

Binghamton middle schools turn to remote instruction after shortage of bus drivers

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Students at Binghamton East and West middle schools are learning remotely Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the district, a bus-driver shortage, due to COVID-19, prompted the schools to hold remote instruction.

They said the district is not sure if the shortage will impact where students are learning for the rest of the week but told 12 News they could have more information about the shortage later.

12 News will update this article if the district announces additional information.

