Binghamton University to be COVID testing site once again

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Broome County is gaining one more COVID-19 testing site.

Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced people will once again be able to go to Binghamton University to get tested for COVID.

B.U. will be one of 10 testing sites at university campuses that will have testing centers later this week. Hochul said the exact testing locations and hours of operation will be announced in the coming days.

Additionally, the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University will also open up as a testing site. It will open on Jan. 4 and operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The governor’s office said 4,000 tests will be conducted at this site and the National Guard will assist with staffing.

“We are getting creative in our approach to make testing easier for New Yorkers,” said Governor Hochul in a news release. Get tested, wear a mask, and get your vaccine, second dose and booster to keep yourself and your community safe as we get through this winter surge.”

The full list of university-testing centers:

  • SUNY Plattsburgh Community Testing Site
  • SUNY Cortland Community Testing Site
  • University of Buffalo Community Testing Site
  • Buffalo State College Community Testing Site
  • SUNY Oswego Community Testing Site
  • SUNY Oneonta Community Testing Site
  • SUNY Albany Community Testing Site
  • SUNY Stony Brook Community Testing Site
  • SUNY Purchase Community Testing Site

In mid-December, Governor Hochul opened a COVID testing site at the former Davis College on Riverside Drive in Johnson City to address the rise of the Omicron variant.

That center is operational from 8 am. to 7 p.m. Monday to Satruday. It is closed on Sunday.

