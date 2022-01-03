Broome County Festival of Lights comes to an end

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- As the holiday season comes to an end, so do the many community holiday traditions.

Sunday marked the final night of Broome County’s Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park and the community showed up for one final viewing.

This is the second year of the holiday lights display with over 100 new animated displays added throughout the park.

One organizer, Robin Alpaugh, said this year’s turnout and support from the community was fantastic.

“The best part about this is when the kids pull up, and you see them in the backseat and they’re all smiles,” Alpaugh said. “They’re just excited to see the lights. That’s why we really do this event -- it’s for the kids and the community.”

Alpaugh said he is also grateful for the community coming together to raise money and collect donations for initiatives like the Winter Warm Project, Twin Tiers Honor Flight and Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference.

As for next year, Alpaugh said the Festival of Lights will return to Broome County even bigger and brighter.

“We don’t want to give too much away, but we are planning for a bigger and expanded show next year,” he said. “I’m just going to have fun with it and just keep building on what we’ve got.”