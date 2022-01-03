Advertisement

Broome County schools receive tests for state ‘Test to Stay’ campaign

By Jack Cooper
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- On Monday, school districts in Broome County received thousands of at-home COVID-19 tests as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s “Test to Stay” campaign.

The program is the state’s way to try and keep students in school as much as possible with COVID cases surging throughout New York.

Chenango Forks Central School District Superintendant Tom Burkhardt said the program could begin later this week.

“This is for unvaccinated students that are exposed,” Burkhardt said. “Any student vaccinated or unvaccinated that tests positive would still quarantine for 10 days.”

While it may differ for each district, if an unvaccinated student is exposed to the virus in school and is asymptomatic, they can opt-in to Test to Stay and they would take a take. If the at-home test comes back negative, they can go to school.

If a parent decides to opt-out of the program, then their child must do the 10-day quarantine period.

“We have to make sure parents consent,” Maine-Endwell Superintendant Jason Van Fossen said. “It’s not mandatory it’s optional so we need to know that parents know what the expectations are and that we have consent from them.”

If a student is vaccinated, then they do not need to quarantine as long as they are asymptomatic and they are not COVID positive.

