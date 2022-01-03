Advertisement

Cold weather moderates and some snow possible late week

LATE WEEK STORM
LATE WEEK STORM
By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 0-13

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to sunny. Not as cold. High: 30-35

Forecast Discussion:

Clearing develops from west to east tonight with some lake effect clouds lingering in some areas. There could be a few flurries with these clouds. Overnight lows will range widely from near 0 in the coldest areas to around 15.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous winter day with more sunshine than clouds and highs in the low to mid 30s. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the 20s. Midweek brings more dry weather. The passage of a cold front late Wednesday may bring some light snow as well. A few rain showers are possbile depending on timing.

The Thursday night/Friday morning time is what we are monitoring closely. A storm will develop in the mid-Atlantic, but the exact path is uncertain. If it stays south we may miss snow. If it ventures north some accumulating snow is possible. This does not have the makings of a massive snow storm for our area, but please continue to stay aware of the forecast.

