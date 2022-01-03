Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Snowmobile safety

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Lawyers on Call Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law discusses snowmobile safety.

“First of all unless you plan to never leave your property with your snowmobile you have to register the machine at the DMV just like you would with a car,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “The registration fees are pretty hefty but the majority of the funds are used by the state for upkeep on the trails.”

