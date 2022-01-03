Advertisement

Police identify man stabbed to death in Johnson City

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department released the identity of the person killed in a stabbing on Floral Avenue on New Year’s Eve around 6:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as 55-year-old Scott Groover of Johnson City.

Authorities said an autopsy conducted by Lourdes Hospital determined Groover died from cardiac arrest caused by blood loss from the stabbing. He died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

Police found and arrested 33-year-old Kyle Babola in connection to the stabbing and charged him with murder in the second degree. He was located at an address on Helen Street around 10:30 p.m.

Groover and Babola were known to each other, police noted.

The New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit assisted with the investigation.

