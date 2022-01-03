Advertisement

Terra Cotta Catering helps soon-to-be brides plan the wedding of their dreams

Thirty vendors filled the Terra Cotta Wedding and Conference Center to showcase wedding decor, venues, photography and flower arrangements.
Thirty vendors filled the Terra Cotta Wedding and Conference Center -- showcasing ideas for...
Thirty vendors filled the Terra Cotta Wedding and Conference Center -- showcasing ideas for wedding decor, venues, photography and flower arrangements.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Terra Cotta Catering hosted its annual Winter Bridal Show to help soon-to-be brides plan their dream wedding.

On Sunday, thirty vendors filled the Terra Cotta Wedding and Conference Center to showcase wedding decor, venues, photography and flower arrangements.

Director of Sales Courtney Peters said hosting host events like these help lessen the stress for couples who are planning a wedding.

“Some people really just don’t know where to begin - it’s all brand new to them,” said Peters. “Coming to one place that has that many people to talk to in one day, can really solidify all their plans. They can talk to everyone they want to, have a multitude of ideas to go by and can start planning to get it done early.”

Peters said Terra Cotta Catering hosts the bridal show around New Year’s Day each year right after all the holiday engagements.

