The Memory Maker Project seeks donations to help fund art programs during pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Memory Maker Project is seeking the communities help to raise money for art and culture programs for people living with memory loss.

Co-Founder and Director of The Memory Maker Project, Christina Muscatello, said the organization was able to do more hands-on work with people before the pandemic started.

However, with COVID-19 on the rise, Muscatello said the organization had to change the way it operates.

“The second the pandemic hit, I literally took two weeks with my team and figured out what we could do,” said Muscatello. “We pivoted on a dime and started offering online programs, which have been extremely successful.”

Unfortunately, a bulk of the organization’s funding comes from visiting nursing homes, which is no longer possible during the pandemic. To continue helping people with memory loss who are isolated during COVID-19, the organization is seeking donations from people in the community.

“We’re really good at getting people to feel connected and less isolated -- so if you feel the urge to support older adults, this is a really great way to do it,” Muscatello said.

To make a donation to The Memory Maker Project’s art programs, follow this link.