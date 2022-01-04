Need a COVID test? Broome County to hand out tests at drive-thru event

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office of Emergency Services will be handing out at-home COVID-19 testing kits at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson Wednesday.

You can pick up a testing kit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a limit of two boxes per car while supplies last. Each box contains two tests. It’s a drive-thru style distribution.

Our @BroomeEmergency Office is distributing at-home test kits tomorrow, 1/5, from 10-2 at Otsiningo Park. Limit 2 boxes (4 tests) per car while supplies last. We have set up additional distribution points for those who can’t make it. Details: https://t.co/D86b6O39JE pic.twitter.com/ZwdjSANpSX — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) January 4, 2022

If you cannot make it to the drive-thru, the county will also let you pick up a test at the following locations:

Broome County Office Building

Broome West Senior Center

Northern Broome Senior Center

Eastern Broome Senior Center

Broome County Library

Deposit Free Library

Lisle Free Library

George F. Johnson Memorial Library

Nineveh Public Library

Fenton Free Library

Vestal Public Library

Your Home Public Library

Mary Wilcox Memorial Library

On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Binghamton University will become a COVID testing site. But the specific location of where people can get tested on campus and the hours of operation will be announced sometime this week.

The testing site at B.U. will be the second testing site in Broome County. The state opened a testing site at the former Davis College on Riverside Drive in Johnson City.

That location also offers vaccinations.