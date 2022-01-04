Need a COVID test? Broome County to hand out tests at drive-thru event
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office of Emergency Services will be handing out at-home COVID-19 testing kits at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson Wednesday.
You can pick up a testing kit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a limit of two boxes per car while supplies last. Each box contains two tests. It’s a drive-thru style distribution.
If you cannot make it to the drive-thru, the county will also let you pick up a test at the following locations:
- Broome County Office Building
- Broome West Senior Center
- Northern Broome Senior Center
- Eastern Broome Senior Center
- Broome County Library
- Deposit Free Library
- Lisle Free Library
- George F. Johnson Memorial Library
- Nineveh Public Library
- Fenton Free Library
- Vestal Public Library
- Your Home Public Library
- Mary Wilcox Memorial Library
On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Binghamton University will become a COVID testing site. But the specific location of where people can get tested on campus and the hours of operation will be announced sometime this week.
The testing site at B.U. will be the second testing site in Broome County. The state opened a testing site at the former Davis College on Riverside Drive in Johnson City.
That location also offers vaccinations.