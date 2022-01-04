Advertisement

New year brings new minimum wage to Upstate New York

Employment application available as residents look to find a job with the increase in the...
Employment application available as residents look to find a job with the increase in the minimum wage(WBNG 12 News)
By Jill Croce
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Upstate New York begins 2022 with a new minimum wage, which is now $13.20 as of Dec. 31, 2021. This bipartisan agreement was put together years ago in 2016.

“In Downstate, it went up to $15 a couple of years ago. And Upstate, we’ve been slowly increasing this to $13.20,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. “An increase of $3.50 from 2016.”

12 News also spoke with Director Robert Murphy over at Broome-Tioga Workforce NY. In his role, he sees people vying for the right job and wage.

“There was a question whether it was going to go up from the amount last year ($12.50) whether it was going to go up to $13.20 or if it was going to go to $15,” said Murphy. “I think based on the objections by a lot of Upstate small businesses, I think the state decided to not go to $15 an hour for all those other jobs other than the chains.”

Reflecting on the Empire State’s minimum wage, Assemblywoman Lupardo compares it to the national wage.

“... I don’t know how people can make ends meet on $7.25,” she said.

Assemblywoman Lupardo also says a key to the bipartisan agreement is its gradual approach.

“I’m very, very sympathetic to our local businesses and it really is something that we tried very hard to balance out the needs and interests of everyone,” she said. “It’s not easy but we’re trying.”

Most Read

Police identify man stabbed to death in Johnson City
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
One person dead after Johnson City stabbing
Mayor Jared Kraham is sworn in during ceremony Saturday in Bingahmton, NY
Two Broome County Communities usher in New Mayor’s at Ceremonies
Binghamton middle schools turn to remote instruction after shortage of bus drivers
Caption
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announces Winter Surge Plan 2.0

Latest News

Since 2014, The Memory Maker Project has helped people suffering with memory loss connect with...
The Memory Maker Project seeks donations to help fund art programs during pandemic
MEMORY MAKER PROJECT SEEKS DONATIONS
MEMORY MAKER PROJECT SEEKS DONATIONS
BHS
Binghamton High School students return to campus after being sent home to address ‘behavorial issues’
The county legislature will vote on whether to adopt the new map on January 4th.
Broome County, New York advance redistricting proposals