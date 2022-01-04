New year brings new minimum wage to Upstate New York

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Upstate New York begins 2022 with a new minimum wage, which is now $13.20 as of Dec. 31, 2021. This bipartisan agreement was put together years ago in 2016.

“In Downstate, it went up to $15 a couple of years ago. And Upstate, we’ve been slowly increasing this to $13.20,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. “An increase of $3.50 from 2016.”

12 News also spoke with Director Robert Murphy over at Broome-Tioga Workforce NY. In his role, he sees people vying for the right job and wage.

“There was a question whether it was going to go up from the amount last year ($12.50) whether it was going to go up to $13.20 or if it was going to go to $15,” said Murphy. “I think based on the objections by a lot of Upstate small businesses, I think the state decided to not go to $15 an hour for all those other jobs other than the chains.”

Reflecting on the Empire State’s minimum wage, Assemblywoman Lupardo compares it to the national wage.

“... I don’t know how people can make ends meet on $7.25,” she said.

Assemblywoman Lupardo also says a key to the bipartisan agreement is its gradual approach.

“I’m very, very sympathetic to our local businesses and it really is something that we tried very hard to balance out the needs and interests of everyone,” she said. “It’s not easy but we’re trying.”