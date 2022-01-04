State Police search for 2 suspects who stole truck from Walmart parking lot

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police are looking for two suspects in connection to a stolen truck in Norwich, N.Y.

According to a Facebook post made by State Police, the truck was taken from the Walmart Garden Center Parking lot on Dec. 31, 2021 around 3 p.m.

New York State Police at Norwich are looking to identify the pictured individuals. On December 31, 2021 shortly before... Posted by New York State Police on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Police said the owner of the truck entered the store for a few minutes and returned to see it was gone. A man and woman were later seen on nearby camera footage taking the truck, authorities noted.

State Troopers located the truck on Jan. 2, in the Town of McDonough, parked on the side of the road near Hoben Road and North Tyner Road.

Police said it appears that the truck was abandoned after it ran out of gas.

State Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 607-334-3296 and reference case number 10625050.