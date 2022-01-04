What will the late week coastal storm bring us?

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Breezy at times. Low: 21-27

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Breezy. High: 36-41

A quiet night is ahead with increasing clouds expected. Winds turn a bit breezy at times with lows in the 20s. Wednesday brings more uneventful weather with mainly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 30s.

NO ISSUES OVERNIGHT (WBNG)

Thursday is quiet, but Thursday night into Friday morning we are monitoring a coastal storm very closely for our primary weather story. The latest guidance, and opinion, is that the heaviest snow will fall out of the area. I do still think we will see at least a couple inches of snow in persistent light snow overnight. The snowfall gradient will be from NW to SE, with lowest accumulations NW and the higher end of our accumulation range will be SE. Early look at accumulations shows a coating to 1″ west of Binghamton up to 2-3 inches southeast. With this storm being so close, we need to monitor for any shifts in the track. A shift NW of just 100 miles could increase or decrease snowfall in our area. As we’ve said all along this does NOT have the makings of a massive snowstorm. Highs Thursday will be around 30 with lows into the teens. The chance of snow is around 80%.

HEAVIEST SNOW MISSES US (WBNG)

ACCUMULATION AMOUNT CHANCES (WBNG)

Friday and Saturday will be colder with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. The chance of snow early Friday is 80% but decreases to 30% in the afternoon as some lake snow showers could develop in deepening cold air. Saturday is quiet but an approaching low pressure Sunday brings the likelihood of more precipitation. Freezing rain/sleet are possible along with rain. This will becoming the secondary weather story in the next 7 days.