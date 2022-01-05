Advertisement

$539 MILLION AWARDED TO THE NEW YORK STATE HOMEOWNER ASSISTANCE FUND

County Executive Jason Garner and Director of Real Property Michael Decker are urging residents to apply for the New York State Homeowner Assistance fund .
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG)-- Broome County Executive Jason Garner and Director of Real Property Michael Decker are urging residents to apply for the New York State Homeowner Assistance fund (NYS HAF).

Statewide this program was awarded $539 million and is set to help eligible homeowners who have faced financial hardship due to COVID 19.

If approved homeowners will sign a five-year promissory note that could turn into a grant if they stay in the home for five years or more.

the assistance fund will help homeowners with their mortgage, insurance, taxes, and utility.

The Director added that residents should not procrastinate and should take action now as he fears that the fund will be used up very quickly. He also said that elders that need help filling out the form should contact the Broome County Aging Agency.

for more information about the NYS HAF please visit www.nyhomeownerfund.org

Most Read

Police identify man stabbed to death in Johnson City
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
Binghamton middle schools turn to remote instruction after shortage of bus drivers
BHS
Binghamton High School students return to campus after being sent home to address ‘behavorial issues’

Latest News

Caption
Gov. Hochul proposes term limits, outside income ban for statewide NY officials
Broome County Executive Jason Garner and Director of Real Property Michael Decker are urging...
Homeowner Assistance
State Police are looking for these two suspects after a truck was taken from the Norwich...
State Police search for 2 suspects who stole truck from Walmart parking lot
Need a COVID test? Broome County to hand out tests at drive-thru event