$539 MILLION AWARDED TO THE NEW YORK STATE HOMEOWNER ASSISTANCE FUND

(WBNG)-- Broome County Executive Jason Garner and Director of Real Property Michael Decker are urging residents to apply for the New York State Homeowner Assistance fund (NYS HAF).

Statewide this program was awarded $539 million and is set to help eligible homeowners who have faced financial hardship due to COVID 19.

If approved homeowners will sign a five-year promissory note that could turn into a grant if they stay in the home for five years or more.

the assistance fund will help homeowners with their mortgage, insurance, taxes, and utility.

The Director added that residents should not procrastinate and should take action now as he fears that the fund will be used up very quickly. He also said that elders that need help filling out the form should contact the Broome County Aging Agency.

for more information about the NYS HAF please visit www.nyhomeownerfund.org