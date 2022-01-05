Drug dealer to serve 6 years in prison

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton drug dealer has been sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Colt Hickox plead guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. The District Attorney’s Office said Hickox admitted to possessing methamphetamine over an eighth of an ounce with the intent to sell it.

In April 2021, the Binghamton Police Department Community Response Team saw Hickox driving a vehicle violating multiple vehicle and traffic laws. Authorities said Hickox left his vehicle and got rid of a bag of methamphetamine when police approached him.

“The Binghamton Police Department Community Response Team is a proactive unit that works with the community to target higher crime areas,” Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak said in a news release. “This is another example of the value of community policing.”

In addition to his sentencing, Hickox is facing three years of post-release supervision.