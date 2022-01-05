Advertisement

Drug dealer to serve 6 years in prison

(WRDW)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton drug dealer has been sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Colt Hickox plead guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. The District Attorney’s Office said Hickox admitted to possessing methamphetamine over an eighth of an ounce with the intent to sell it.

In April 2021, the Binghamton Police Department Community Response Team saw Hickox driving a vehicle violating multiple vehicle and traffic laws. Authorities said Hickox left his vehicle and got rid of a bag of methamphetamine when police approached him.

“The Binghamton Police Department Community Response Team is a proactive unit that works with the community to target higher crime areas,” Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak said in a news release. “This is another example of the value of community policing.”

In addition to his sentencing, Hickox is facing three years of post-release supervision.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Need a COVID test? Broome County to hand out tests at drive-thru event
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
State Police are looking for these two suspects after a truck was taken from the Norwich...
State Police search for 2 suspects who stole truck from Walmart parking lot
The City of Binghamton has posted a boil water advisory for some of its residents.
Boil water alert issued in the City of Binghamton

Latest News

The word brotherhood took on extra meaning during the Twin Tiers Honor Flight, Inc. for the...
‘Brand’ of brothers: Twin Tiers Honor Flight was a family affair
Twin Tiers Honor Flight, Inc. made history by having the first veteran and service dog team on...
Twin Tiers Honor Flight: First veteran and service dog team
Wednesday was a busy day in Washington D.C. as the Twin Tiers Honor Flight took off for their...
Twin Tiers Veterans reflect on Mission 10 Honor Flight experience
One veteran and his service dog Abby Ann broke barriers on the trip by being the first veteran...
Twin Tiers Honor Flight: First veteran and service dog team