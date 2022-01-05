Endicott Performing Arts Center kick off Winter/Spring Kids Theater Workshop Jan. 15

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Open registration is happening now for the Endicott Performing Arts Center (EPAC) Kids Theater Workshop.

The EPAC Kids Theater Workshop is an educational musical theater program that provides area youth ages 6 to 18 with the opportunity to learn all aspects of the performing arts. Executive Artistic Director Patrick Foti said EPAC has held a Kids Theater Workshop for 25 years.

“We have a Winter/Spring program and we also have a Summer program it is the largest in the area and generally very well attended,” Foti said.

Foti said the upcoming Winter/Spring Kids Theater Workshop will be 101 Dalmatians.

“Through the years we’ve decided to let the kids choose,” Foti said. “We’re all part of a group on Facebook and everybody submits when it comes time what they would like to do and 101 Dalmatians won hands down.”

Foti said the workshop begins on Jan. 15.

The workshop includes theater classes which teach the principles of acting, singing and dance.

Performances of the live Disney Musical, 101 Dalmatians will be held March 24 to 27.