Advertisement

Endicott Performing Arts Center kick off Winter/Spring Kids Theater Workshop Jan. 15

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Open registration is happening now for the Endicott Performing Arts Center (EPAC) Kids Theater Workshop.

The EPAC Kids Theater Workshop is an educational musical theater program that provides area youth ages 6 to 18 with the opportunity to learn all aspects of the performing arts. Executive Artistic Director Patrick Foti said EPAC has held a Kids Theater Workshop for 25 years.

“We have a Winter/Spring program and we also have a Summer program it is the largest in the area and generally very well attended,” Foti said.

Foti said the upcoming Winter/Spring Kids Theater Workshop will be 101 Dalmatians.

“Through the years we’ve decided to let the kids choose,” Foti said. “We’re all part of a group on Facebook and everybody submits when it comes time what they would like to do and 101 Dalmatians won hands down.”

Foti said the workshop begins on Jan. 15.

The workshop includes theater classes which teach the principles of acting, singing and dance.

Performances of the live Disney Musical, 101 Dalmatians will be held March 24 to 27.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Need a COVID test? Broome County to hand out tests at drive-thru event
State Police are looking for these two suspects after a truck was taken from the Norwich...
State Police search for 2 suspects who stole truck from Walmart parking lot
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
Otsiningo Park fills up quickly, traffic backs up for COVID at-home test distribution

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Sayre Public Library awarded $2,000 grant
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: What happens if you miss the RMD deadline?
Human Trafficking Awareness Month
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Southern Tier Human Trafficking Task Force takes action
Lawyers on Call: Snowmobile safety
Lawyers on Call: Snowmobile safety