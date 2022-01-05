Financial Tip: What happens if you miss the RMD deadline?

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses what happens if you miss the required minimum distribution (RMD).

“Missing the RMD deadline of Dec. 31 is actually more common than people think,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said.“Let’s face it, RMD rules are deceptively complicated and it’s estimated that in excess of 100,000 individuals fail to meet their RMD obligations annually.”

