Gov. Hochul proposes term limits, outside income ban for statewide NY officials

(WBNG) -- If Governor Kathy Hochul’s vision comes to fruition, the landscape of New York politics will be changed forever.

Before her State of the State address Wednesday, the governor teased two proposals that would overhaul the system: term limits for the four statewide elected positions (governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller), and a ban on outside income for those four positions as well.

While the details of her proposals still need to be flushed out (how long the term limits would be, if these proposals would eventually extend to the state legislature), local lawmakers told 12 News Tuesday they are supportive of the idea.

“Familiarity with the position breeds contempt, not all but sometimes and we’ve seen it happen time and time again, and the main thing is to instill confidence in the population,” said Assemblyman Joe Angelino (R, District 122), who is in his first term in office.

Angelino said the curse of the governor’s third term, as shown by Hochul’s predecessor Andrew Cuomo and his father, Mario, should be codified into law, and that these proposals should in fact be extended to the state legislature.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) noted imposing term limits would require a change of the state constitution, which is only possible if voters give their approval at the ballot box.

While she did not indicate how she personally felt about term limits, the longtime representative said she would fully support allowing the public to have their say on the issue.

State Sen. Fred Akshar (R, District 52) has previously announced he will be running for Broome County Sheriff later this year; in an interview Tuesday, Akshar said he would like to see the specifics of Hochul’s proposal, but in general, he would be in favor of term limits.

Stay with 12 News Wednesday as we will livestream Hochul’s State of the State and break down the impacts for you at home.