Local experts weigh in on how to keep heart health resolutions well into the new year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A new year offers new beginnings and many use the turn of a calendar year to make personal changes, such as prioritizing heart health.

Owner Aaron Lambert of Whole Health Nutrition Center said any resolution has greater success when the individual setting a goal understands why he or she is doing the effort and recognizes the lifestyle change is a process.

“Many people have a plan to get to where they would like to be, but once they start feeling better, they don’t have a plan in place to stay there,” said Lambert.

Senior Development Director Amy Skiba with the American Heart Association said it’s all about people taking a gradual approach.

“Don’t dive in 100% from the beginning,” said Skiba. “If you’re not making small, little changes to your lifestyle, whether that’s your eating habits, exercising, moving more, they’re probably not going to be sustainable.”

When it comes to implementing more healthy choices into the diet, Skiba said to start by planning and focusing on one meal a day.

“...We find that when you’re planning your meals, you tend to eat healthier,” she said. “It’s when you’re hungry and you don’t have the things you need and the healthy items in your house available that you usually make a bad choice of food.”

Lambert stressed consideration for heart-healthy replacements, too.

“A lot of times, people will have an idea that a diet is just take all things out. They don’t realize I have to put foods in,” he said. “So it’s always don’t eat this, don’t do that, don’t do that and it’s not sustainable that way.”

Skiba also advises anyone looking to improve their heart health to keep track or journal the intake of salt.

