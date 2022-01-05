Mom’s House accepting applications, helping single parents looking to start school this spring

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Non-profit organization Mom’s House is accepting applications for single parents, who are looking to go back to school during the Spring 2022 semester.

The program provides single, low-income parents with free childcare, tutoring, workshops and food and clothing donations.

Mom’s House Executive Director Christine Cunningham said applicants can attend school both full-time or part-time.

“Our program gives single parents who are low income an opportunity to reach their educational goals and become financially self-sufficient,” said Cunningham. “They don’t have to rely on either family members or the government for support, and they can go out and get a good job.”

Cunningham said there are only a few spots left in the program so people who are interested should submit their applications as soon as possible.

To apply or see if you qualify for the program, contact Mom’s House by calling (607) 644-9972 or follow this link.