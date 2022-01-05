Advertisement

Mom’s House accepting applications, helping single parents looking to start school this spring

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Non-profit organization Mom’s House is accepting applications for single parents, who are looking to go back to school during the Spring 2022 semester.

The program provides single, low-income parents with free childcare, tutoring, workshops and food and clothing donations.

Mom’s House Executive Director Christine Cunningham said applicants can attend school both full-time or part-time.

“Our program gives single parents who are low income an opportunity to reach their educational goals and become financially self-sufficient,” said Cunningham. “They don’t have to rely on either family members or the government for support, and they can go out and get a good job.”

Cunningham said there are only a few spots left in the program so people who are interested should submit their applications as soon as possible.

To apply or see if you qualify for the program, contact Mom’s House by calling (607) 644-9972 or follow this link.

Most Read

Police identify man stabbed to death in Johnson City
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
Need a COVID test? Broome County to hand out tests at drive-thru event
Binghamton middle schools turn to remote instruction after shortage of bus drivers

Latest News

Pamphlet featured at Broome County's Whole Health Nutrition Center
Local experts weigh in on how to keep heart health resolutions well into the new year
With at-home testing becoming more popular, the Tioga County Public Health Department created...
Tioga County Public Health Department launches new process for reporting positive COVID-19 at-home test results
TIOGA COUNTY NEW COVID PROCESS
TIOGA COUNTY NEW COVID PROCESS
MOMS HOUSE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS 2022 SPRING SEMESTER
MOMS HOUSE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS 2022 SPRING SEMESTER