Otsiningo Park fills up quickly, traffic backs up for COVID at-home test distribution

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Officials reported that Otsiningo Park is full of cars for its COVID-19 at-home test distribution.

A 12 News crew at the scene reported traffic to Otsiningo Park is backed up beyond Exit 72 on Route 17 Westbound. 511NY reported slowed traffic on Front Street around 10:30 a.m.

🚨ATTENTION🚨 Otsiningo Park is currently full for today’s at-home test kit distribution event. Our Office of Emergency Services will move cars through as quickly as possible when distribution begins & allow@more vehicle in at that time. — Broome County Government (@BroomeCountyGov) January 5, 2022

Tuesday, the county announced it would be distributing the tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

