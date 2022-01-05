Advertisement

Otsiningo Park fills up quickly, traffic backs up for COVID at-home test distribution

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Officials reported that Otsiningo Park is full of cars for its COVID-19 at-home test distribution.

A 12 News crew at the scene reported traffic to Otsiningo Park is backed up beyond Exit 72 on Route 17 Westbound. 511NY reported slowed traffic on Front Street around 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, the county announced it would be distributing the tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Need a COVID test? Broome County to hand out tests at drive-thru event
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
State Police are looking for these two suspects after a truck was taken from the Norwich...
State Police search for 2 suspects who stole truck from Walmart parking lot
The City of Binghamton has posted a boil water advisory for some of its residents.
Boil water alert issued in the City of Binghamton

Latest News

Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Back to school battle brewing as kids' COVID-19 cases rise
The City of Binghamton has posted a boil water advisory for some of its residents.
Boil water alert issued in the City of Binghamton
With at-home testing becoming more popular, the Tioga County Public Health Department created...
Tioga County Public Health Department launches new process for reporting positive COVID-19 at-home test results
Need a COVID test? Broome County to hand out tests at drive-thru event