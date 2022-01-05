Otsiningo Park fills up quickly, traffic backs up for COVID at-home test distribution
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Officials reported that Otsiningo Park is full of cars for its COVID-19 at-home test distribution.
A 12 News crew at the scene reported traffic to Otsiningo Park is backed up beyond Exit 72 on Route 17 Westbound. 511NY reported slowed traffic on Front Street around 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, the county announced it would be distributing the tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.